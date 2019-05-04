1943—2019
Robert James Gibson (Bob) passed peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the age of 75 surrounded by family at his home in Napa, Ca. Bob was a Bay Area native born in Vallejo the son of Robert “Hoot” Gibson and Doris (Floyd) Gibson.
Bob graduated from San Francisco State University and received his master’s degree from Ohio State University becoming a Special Education Teacher. He spent more than 40 years teaching mostly in and around Napa. For many years he taught special needs adults at Sonoma Junior College
Bob was an avid bicyclist, while he also enjoyed snow skiing. He spent years managing several special collections he loved. He also loved following politics and sharing his opinions. Bob had a “green thumb” and enjoyed working his substantial garden producing delicious fruits and vegetables for all his friends and family.
He is survived by his friend Helen Schulte, his children Robert Gibson Jr. and wife Tracey, Michael Gibson and wife Susie, and Shawn Gibson; his grand children Melinda (Gibson) Hawkins, James Gibson, Sarah Gibson, Robert Adam Gibson, and Justin Gibson. Bob had one Great Grandson, Mason Hood and another one on the way; His sister and brother in law Judy & Phil Morris; Nieces along with their husbands, Karen & Kevin Begley, Kathy & Kelly Casey, and Kim & Ed Williamson, along with great nieces Karissa, Kendra, & Morgan and one Grand Nephew Cole Williamson. Bob was predeceased by two children Patrick John Gibson and Mathew Adam Gibson.
Bob will be interned at Tulocay Cemetery.