1955—2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Kelly Young. He was born on December 3, 1955 in Middletown, Ohio, but grew up in New Port Richey, Florida and graduated from Gulf High School in 1973. He then joined the Air Force and served honorably for 5 years, including a tour in the Philippines. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of over 20 years, Ellen Young. They lived in Napa, California together for the duration of their marriage. Also preceding him are his parents, Chelsie Donald Young and Shirley W. Dickinson, his grandfather, Kelly Young, and beloved grandmother, Erma Marie Young, who raised him when he was orphaned as a young teenager. He is survived by his sister, Tina Nettles and Victoria Zwolinski, and his children, Adam Young, Brooke Young, Brandon Young, Adrienne Kelly Hunt, and Jason Young. He died May 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 64. His passion and life’s work was developing software. He was a self-taught, self-made expert at his craft. He loved all animals, especially dogs, enjoyed baseball, the outdoors, and had an affinity for babies. His laugh was contagious and he will be missed. Rest in peace, Dad.