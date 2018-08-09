Robert Michael Stephens

1951—2018
Robbie was born to Robert and Wilma Stephens and graduated from Skyline High School in Oakland. The rest of his life was spent in Napa California where he raised his three sons Shea, Joel, and Ryan. He sold real estate for Savage Reality and later Connally Development.
Robbie was witty, funny, charismatic, open minded and would tell the most enticing stories. He loved the ocean and could swim in it for hours. Robbie traveled often to places such as Europe and India. He had quite a following on his twitter account @davesnothere where he would share profound and entertaining thoughts. He was deeply connected to his spirituality, beginning with Transcendental Meditation in his 20s and later Siddha Yoga.
He is survived by his first wife Susan Pittman and their three sons; Shea, Joel and Ryan and six grandchildren; Kaeli Aiyana, Adelyn Opal, Alice Rose, Revere Leighton, Stella May and Enzo Sao. He is preceded by his second wife Catarina Levine, whose children are Isaac, and Chelsea Cortese.
He is also survived by his sister Lasha and his brother in law Bruce Eib, nephew Jeremy and niece Michelle Kennaugh.
He will be remembered for the love and laughter he shared.