Robert Nasser Dr.

1941—2018
A golden heart stopped beating... Hard working hands at rest …It broke our hearts to see you go..
God only takes the best…They say that memories are golden…well maybe that is true…but we never wanted memories…we only wanted YOU…Your life was love and labor…your love for your family true. ..you did your best for all of us…we will always remember YOU…we sat beside your bedside…our hearts were crushed and sore…we did our duty to the end…”til we could do no more…in tears we watched you sinking…we watched you fade away…and though our hearts were breaking…we knew you could not stay…our lips cannot speak how we loved you…our hearts cannot tell us what to say...but God only knows how we miss you…in our home that is lonely today.
You have free articles remaining.
We Love you and Miss you… XXOO. Carol, Noah Nicole & Jodi
I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me…so put me on a boat headed out to sea…please send along my fishing pole…for I’ve been invited to the fishing hole…where every day is a day to fish…to fill your heart with every wish…don’t worry or feel sad for me…I’m fishing with the Master of the sea…we will miss each other for awhile…but you will come and bring your smile…that won’t be long…you will see…till we are together you and me…to all of those who think of me…be happy as I go out to sea…if others wonder why I’m missin’
just tell ‘em I’VE GONE FISHIN’