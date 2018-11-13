1941—2018
Dr Robert Nasser, ‘Bob’, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. He was 77 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr George Nasser, and Ruth Nasser, as well as his daughter Rebecca Leigh Nasser. Dr Nasser is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol. Three children Noah (Stephanie) of Park City Utah, Nicole (Max Miller) of Sacramento, and Jodi of Los Angeles, and his Grandchildren, Rebecca Walker, Reed & Noah James of Park City, Utah.
Bob was born in San Francisco CA. on May 23, 1941. His family moved to Napa, and he graduated from Napa High School. He continued on to receive a Bachelors of Science from The University of California at Berkeley. Dr Nasser received his Medical Doctorate from the University of San Francisco and did his residency in Opthamology at Brigham and Womens in Boston Massachusetts.
Dr. Nasser served with honor as an Opthahalmic Surgeon in the US Army, attaining the rank of Major at Ford Ord in Monterey CA. Dr Nasser was an accomplished physician and board certified Opthalmologist. He was loved by his patients and respected by his colleagues.
Over his 40 year career in medicine, with colleague and friend Dr. Richard Beller, he established the Eye Care Center Napa Valley. He was among the earliest adopters of crafting edge procedures, including Lasik. He served on the Queen of the Valley Surgical Quality Assurance Committee. Following retirement Bob traveled to UCSF weekly to serve as an external disease expert at Proctor Foundation, UCSF, a volunteer job. Proctor is a premier training ground for fellows who become top tier Ophthalmologists.
Beyond his medical practice, Dr. Nasser was an accomplished fly fisherman, traveling throughout the world to pursue his passion. He even invented sunglasses for fisherman, Action Optics brand. He enjoyed cooking his family’s Lebanese recipes, which he taught to all of his children. An apple pie was his favorite to make and share. Dr. Nasser was an avid reader, and traveler. He traveled with his children on special trips. He rafted the Tuolome River with his daughter, Nicole. Fly fished in Montana with son, Noah, and grandsons. His last big adventure was with daughter, Jodi, when they went to Patagonia.
No public service is planned at this time. A celebration of his life will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be sent to Collabria Care – Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson St. Napa CA 94559. Or to Queen of the Valley Napa Cancer Infusion center, 1100 Trancas St. Napa CA 94558
Our family wishes to thank; Dr. Dan Mirda, Dr. Tom Suard, Dr. Charles Ryan, the wonderful caring nurses at the Queen of the Valley Infusion Center, Janet Bruneau, Collabria Care’s Sherry and Kim, Anissa Pescio Adams RN, and family friends Ron Pescio and Dan Miller and Lonn Dryer from Tulocay.