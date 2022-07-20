Robert Paul Richied
Feb. 12, 1936 - June 7, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Robert Paul Richied of Napa, CA.
He died at age 86 on 6/7/2022. Robert passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with Parkinson's.
Bob was born 2/12/1936 in Hankinson, North Dakota. Bob served in the Army for two years. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Napa where he met his wife, Carol Waggoner.
He worked at Mare Island as a Design Division Program manager and retired in 1991.
Bob enjoyed bowling, classic cars, tinkering with many projects on his property and a big slice of lemon meringue pie.
If you knew Bob, you'll remember his dry wit and the light in his eyes and grin as he shared a story.
The apple of Bob's eyes were his grandchildren, Jordan, Rachel, Sam and Grace. He was their papa and he was simply the best. He would go to garage sales and pick up motorized chairs, a golf cart and many other items that the kids loved riding in his open field. His other favorite weekly activity was taking them to Buttercream Bakery. The kids looked forward to going with papa each weekend. One memory in particular was Jordan trying to buy his papa breakfast. Bob replied, "It is an honor and privilege to take my grandson to breakfast." This was the man Bob was. A man of honor and loyalty. He loved his family fiercely and there was never a time that his family needed help that Bob was not there. He was a true patriarch and will forever be missed.
Bob was predeceased by the love his life, his wife Carol Richied. His parents and siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Richied-Williams (Cory Williams), his son, Jeff Richied (Sherill Richied), Grandchildren, Sam and Grace Williams and Jordan and Rachel Richied.
The funeral was a private ceremony with only close family members present.
Donations in Bob's memory can be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church or
American Parkinson Disease Association
135 Parkinson Avenue
Staten Island, NY 10305