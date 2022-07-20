Robert Paul Richied

The apple of Bob's eyes were his grandchildren, Jordan, Rachel, Sam and Grace. He was their papa and he was simply the best. He would go to garage sales and pick up motorized chairs, a golf cart and many other items that the kids loved riding in his open field. His other favorite weekly activity was taking them to Buttercream Bakery. The kids looked forward to going with papa each weekend. One memory in particular was Jordan trying to buy his papa breakfast. Bob replied, "It is an honor and privilege to take my grandson to breakfast." This was the man Bob was. A man of honor and loyalty. He loved his family fiercely and there was never a time that his family needed help that Bob was not there. He was a true patriarch and will forever be missed.