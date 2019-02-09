Robert R. Ferguson

1932—2019
On Monday, February 4, 2019, Robert (Bob) Ferguson, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 after a lengthy illness. Bob was born on June 3, 1932 in Vinton, IA to Clark and Evelyn Ferguson. Bob worked on the family farm unable to complete his education. He also worked on other farms until enlisting in the Navy. He served four years in the Navy during the Korean War aboard patrol and escort ships. After an honorable discharge from the Navy at Mare Island he settled in Vallejo. He went to work at Mare Island as a civilian. He completed his high school education and obtained an AA degree from a local college. He later settled in Napa, CA. He was an apprentice welder at Mare Island and moved up the ranks to Foreman Welder. He worked at Mare Island for 33 years. On March 31, 1972, he married Susan Atkinson. Together they raised one daughter, Jaime (Ferguson) Amador. Bob always liked a good joke and he never met a stranger. He had numerous lifelong friends, many from his days at Mare Island. Bob was very generous and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a lover of animals, nature, he liked to fish, dive for abalone and spend time with his family camping or in later years vacationing at their cabin. Bob was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Clark, mother Evelyn, sister Dorothy, brother Jim, daughter Patricia, son Randall and grandson Isaac. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Susan, daughter Jaime (Jon), sister Doris (Ferguson) Pippert of Vinton, IA, sister-in-law Cora (Atkinson) Lehr as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at the Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa on February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend.