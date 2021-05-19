Robert Skupny, age 70, died on Good Friday - April 2nd released from a battle with cancer. Robert was born December 13, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan to Robert ‘Bob' J. Skupny and Catherine ‘Kate' Skupny. He graduated from Golden Valley High School in Minnesota in 1969. There were many incredible people that crossed Bob's path and knew him as a charismatic, empathic friend who were aware of his constant path of learning and quest of enlightenment. He lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for many years, but came to St. Helena in his final days to be near his family. He is predeceased by his father, Bob Skupny. He is survived by his, mother Kate Skupny, Daughter Alex Skupny, Brother John Skupny and his wife Tracey, His Nephews Reed Skupny (Megan) and Jerzy Skupny (Rita). In Bob's journey he met many people that were considered good friends. A few very close ones included, Tom Hawver (Oanh), Dave Pederson, George Halvorson, and Debbie and Bob Frederick. The Family extends a special thanks to the Staff and Doctors at the Martin-O'Neil Cancer Center-St. Helena Hospital and Calabria Care Hospice.