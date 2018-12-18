1934 - 2018
Bob was born September 7, 1934 to George and Grace McCoy Tinsley. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph Tinsley and sister Joyce Torres. He is survived by his wife Clara Fell Tinsley, nephews Michael (Lee) Torres, Steve (Janice) Torres, Evan Torres, niece Marcy (Ken) Davison, grandnephews Steven Robert Torres, Trevor Davison, and grandniece Allie Davison. Bob was much loved and cherished by all of Clara’s family.
Bob was a special man, known to many and loved by all. He had a generous heart and his love was there for everyone, always putting people first. Bob had a fabulous sense of humor which was retained till the end. He was raised in Vallejo. Of most import, he attended Carquinez Grammar School, where he me met the love of his life and future wife Clara. Bob went to Franklin Jr. High and graduated from Vallejo High, class of 1953. After high school he went to work for Solano Engineers and then for Ed Schwafel Engineers. Bob joined the Air Force in 1956 and during a Christmas leave proposed to Clara. She accepted, promptly driving to Reno, and were married December 22 1956.
Bob received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1960. He found a position with the City of Benicia Fire Dept. and not long after transferred to the City of Vallejo Fire Dept. Bob retired July 4th1989 with 28 years of service. Bob moved to Yountville in 1984. A high school dream was to have his high school friend John King build their home, and a handshake was all that was needed for their dream to come true.
Bob loved children and was a proud member of Yountville Kiwanis, SIRS branch 149, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved to travel in the RV, bike, hike, and play both bocce and golf. He also greatly enjoyed jazz.
His spirit and loving kindness will not be forgotten, as all who knew him felt his special presence. Bob’s special charm of warmth and sincere friendliness was recognized long ago by Clara’s Dad. Remarking to her upon Bob redirecting his attention to folks passing by, Dad would note to Clara that it ‘looks like Bob has found another ear’. Bob was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Our blessing was to have been Bob’s friend.
On Friday, December 21, Friends and Family are invited to attend the funeral service at Tulocay, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA. Viewing at 9am with services to follow at 11am, and recpetion after.