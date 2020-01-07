Rochelle Kay Goetz 1954—2019
Rochelle “Ro” Kay Goetz (Fitch) passed away on December 30, 2019 in Vallejo, California at the age of 65.
Rochelle was born on August 14, 1954 in Napa, California. She graduated High School and was a housekeeper for 30+ years. Her previous jobs included Robert’s Nursing Home and the Queen of the Valley. She married Steve Goetz on April 25 of 2005.
Rochelle’s hobbies included bingo, collecting angels and the colors red, white and blue.
Rochelle is survived by her husband, Steve Goetz; sisters, Randi Fisher, CeCe Mitchell and Laura Ogletree (Bill); brother, Rod Fitch (Jacquie); sister-in-law, Letitia “Tish” Fitch; and nieces, nephews, step-sons and her cat, Scooter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dorsey Fitch; sister, Vivian; and brother, James Fitch.
A funeral is scheduled for January 11th at 11:00 am at Tulocay Funeral Home.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.