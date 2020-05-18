1950-2020
Roger Alan Beigh peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020 after his brave, five-year battle with ALS surrounded by his loving wife, Pamela and friends. ALS never defined Rog nor did it stop him from living his life to the fullest. Roger and Pam’s lives have forever been changed by the incredibly brave people with whom they walked this journey.
Born on November 23, 1950 in Warsaw, IN. Roger attended Warsaw Community High School graduating in 1969. Roger then attended the United States Air Force Academy and graduated in 1973. Roger went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Computer Science from UCLA. He spent 45 years as a senior ambassador for the Shaklee Corporation and more then 40 years as a software developer in the financial industry.
He was a devoted Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame fan. Locally he enjoyed attending the San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors Championship runs. An avid athlete, Roger participated in various marathons and loved playing tennis in the ALTA ledge in Atlanta, GA. After relocating with Pam to Napa in 2012, Roger could be seen riding his bike all over the valley. As a private pilot, he enjoyed flying over Maui, the Napa and Sonoma Valleys, and all over the North Bay. Always the best looking and smartest guy in the room, Roger, a scholar, leader and friend will be remembered as a true gentleman for his engaging, gracious and kind personality.
Roger is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela Jean Beigh, his daughters, Steffi Nicole and Ricki Gabriella Beigh, his stepdaughter and son-in-law, Mackenzie and Jeff Mabee, and his stepson, Kelly Michael Doyle. He will be forever missed by his brother David and wife June Beigh, his brother Paul and wife Arianna Beigh, his sister Karen and husband Steven Foster, and his sister Cathy and husband Bart Hanft. Roger is preceded in death by his parents Edwin Merl and Valena Mae Beigh.
A celebration of Roger’s incredible life is planned for late summer with a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Roger can be made to either ALS Cure Project (https://alscure.net) or Team Gleason (https://teamgleason.org).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.