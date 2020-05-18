× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1950-2020

Roger Alan Beigh peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020 after his brave, five-year battle with ALS surrounded by his loving wife, Pamela and friends. ALS never defined Rog nor did it stop him from living his life to the fullest. Roger and Pam’s lives have forever been changed by the incredibly brave people with whom they walked this journey.

Born on November 23, 1950 in Warsaw, IN. Roger attended Warsaw Community High School graduating in 1969. Roger then attended the United States Air Force Academy and graduated in 1973. Roger went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Computer Science from UCLA. He spent 45 years as a senior ambassador for the Shaklee Corporation and more then 40 years as a software developer in the financial industry.