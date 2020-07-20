Roger Arnold Langley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1937—2020

Roger Langley, born November 17, 1937 in Duluth, MN to Ruth & Arnold Langley, passed on peacefully July 15, 2020 at The Meadows Skilled Nursing Facility at the age of 82.

Roger graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1955 through 1959 where he met his wife Andrea. They married in 1959 and moved to Richmond, CA.

He spent 41 years in the paint industry retiring from Benjamin Moore Paint Company, then purchasing Superior Paint in Napa until his final retirement. He enjoyed and was an active member of Crosswalk Community Church and Old Goats. He loved having lively conversations with family, friends & anyone he encountered, always leaving everyone with a smile with his “phenomenal” personality.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of The Meadows Skilled Nursing Facility for the loving care they gave Roger during his stay there.