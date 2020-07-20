Roger Arnold Langley

1937—2020
Roger Langley, born November 17, 1937 in Duluth, MN to Ruth & Arnold Langley, passed on peacefully July 15, 2020 at The Meadows Skilled Nursing Facility at the age of 82.
Roger graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1955 through 1959 where he met his wife Andrea. They married in 1959 and moved to Richmond, CA.
He spent 41 years in the paint industry retiring from Benjamin Moore Paint Company, then purchasing Superior Paint in Napa until his final retirement. He enjoyed and was an active member of Crosswalk Community Church and Old Goats. He loved having lively conversations with family, friends & anyone he encountered, always leaving everyone with a smile with his “phenomenal” personality.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of The Meadows Skilled Nursing Facility for the loving care they gave Roger during his stay there.
Roger is survived by his wife of 60 years, Andrea Langley, daughters Julie Brown (Sergio), Arene Langley, son Michael Langley (Kimberly), sister Patricia Sheahan (& family), and sister-in-law Donna Cox. Preceded in death is his daughter Deborah Langley, son-in-law Jeffrey Brown, and brother-in-law Roger Cox. Roger will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those that would like to donate in his memory may send donations to Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St. Napa, CA. 94558.
