1945—2019
On Monday, October 7, Roger Lee Wood, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with ALS. He graduated from Menlo Atherton High School in 1964. Roger was a member of Plumbers Local 393.
Roger (lovingly known as Papa to many) was an amazing man and was loved by all who met him. He was inquisitive and always interested in hearing about your life — he could talk for hours on a variety of topics. He was full of life and incredibly helpful. If you ever needed assistance with anything at all, Roger was your go-to guy. If he wasn’t working on a project for you, he could be found cheering on his grandchildren and their friends in any of their sports or extracurricular activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Roger was born on December 14, 1945 in Palo Alto, CA to Robert and Elinor Wood. He was married to his sweetheart Karla Romeo Wood for 38 years. They raised two children, Lorrie and James. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother, Elinor (Lightbody) Wood. He is survived by his wife Karla, his daughter Lorrie, her husband David, son James, his wife Jennifer, and grandchildren Analise, Kate, Madison, and Colton. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Lawrence, and brother Robert Wood.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa.
Thank you to Collabria Palliative Care and Collabria Hospice who helped care for Roger. A special thanks to the Dunbar, Housley and Ilsley families for your support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Alaina’s Voice.