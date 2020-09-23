Roger Treptau Hagan

Roger then formed documentary film company Enterprise Productions, producing numerous award-winning films throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Following his divorce from Mary Ann, Roger married dancer and choreographer, Sara de Luis, in 1981. During the 80s he opened The Word Processor Store, Seattle’s first computer store for writers, and in the 90s taught film production at University of Washington Extension. He was critical in helping de Luis produce her multimedia Spanish dance and flamenco productions “Homenaje” and “Sara y Sus Amantes,” in Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Mexico City and New York City. In the early 2000s, he returned to his love of photography, sharing through publications, gallery shows and social media.

Roger shared his “Hagan Family Classical Music Library” of over 14,000 pieces with loved ones. He spent summers sailing with family on Puget Sound and hiking in Washington State. In 2015, he and Sara moved to Napa Valley, where he presented three shows of portraits of 1950s Mexico. He said of photography, “The challenge is to see well. I think photography cultivates the eye to help us experience life more richly.”

His writings, including correspondence with Riesman and Fromm, are in the Stanford University Library Special Collections. His photography will be archived there later this year.