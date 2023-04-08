NAPA - Rohit Ambalal Patel passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the age of 82. Rohit was a truly exceptional man whose generosity and kindness touched the lives of many. He was a philanthropist and volunteer at heart, positively impacting the broader community throughout his life. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, and a dear friend to those who knew him.

He was born in Bhadran, India, and emigrated to the United States in 1962. He attended the University of Wisconsin and Michigan State University.

Rohit had a long and successful career as a businessman and entrepreneur taking him to Chicago, Oakland, Salt Lake City and finally retiring in Napa, developing lasting friendships along the way. Rohit was best known for his warmth, selflessness, generosity, compassion towards others and his smile. He always opened his doors and heart to those in need, regardless of their circumstances. He was a mentor and role model to countless individuals. In retirement, he was active in causes close to his heart - preserving Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of nonviolence, justice and hope, and fundraising to build better opportunities for impoverished children in India.

Rohit is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mridula; his children: Tejal (Laszlo) and Apur (Liz); and his grandchildren: Ruhi, Juan Carlos and Eva.

Rohit's legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of his favorite non-profit organizations - The Sonoma Mountain Zen Center: https://www.smzc.org/, The Ali Akbar College of Music: https://aacm.org, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or the Asha Community Health and Development Society: https://asha-india.org.