Napa native and lifelong resident, Roland Ceriani passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at the age of 99. He is survived by his wife Gloria, son David Ceriani and his wife Anne, Daughter in Law Jane Ceriani (Stephen); Grandchildren, Joanna Nelson of Napa, Sergio Ceriani and his wife Misti of Sioux City, Iowa, Matthew Ceriani of Payson, Az and Ryan Ceriani of West Sacramento; Great Grandchildren, Brook and Madison Ceriani of Sioux City and Noah Nelson of Napa.
Roland was preceded in death by his son Stephen.
He was born on October 23,1920 in Napa to Battista Ceriani and Regina Maria Borsani Ceriani.
He graduated from Napa High School in 1938 and married his high School sweetheart Gloria June Walker in 1943. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last December.
Roland joined the U. S. Army and served his country during WWII from Oct. 1942 to Dec. 1945 in the Pacific Theatre.
He spent the majority of his working career as a cost accountant for Kaiser Steel in Napa and was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West for 79 years. He loved playing Pedro at the Native Sons hall especially when they played to win a Thanksgiving turkey.
He was the kindest and most thoughtful person you would ever hope to meet.
A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20 at 11:00AM at Tulocay Funeral Home, 411 Coomsville Rd., Napa, Ca with a reception to follow.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Brookdale, Napa for their compassionate care and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association (Alz.org).
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org