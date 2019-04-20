1952—2019
NAPA – Ron ‘Austin’ Stutting was born in Gridley, CA on November 20, 1952, and left this earth April 11, 2019, at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa at the age of 66.
He is missed deeply by his sister Cindy Wright of Georgetown, TX, his son Ronald James Stutting, Jr. of Brownsburg, IN, his daughter Antoinette Stutting Duckett of Salt Lake City, as well as grandchildren: Austin Stutting, Denise and Kailey Stutting and great-granddaughter Mikayla Stutting all of Brownsburg, IN.
Ron worked for years in construction as a brick-layer, but his real love was his guitar, and playing and singing country music. Ron entertained in many clubs around Napa, as well as at many county fairs. He competed in numerous contests and was a semi-finalist in the Marlboro Country Music Talent Competition. One of his greatest joys was the opportunity to compete, along with 80 others, in a contest at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in Tennessee in 1997.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Pauline Stutting.
Cremation services were provided by Treadway & Wigger Funeral Home in Napa. There was no memorial service, but a Mass will be said in his name at St. John the Baptist at 960 Caymus St., Napa, CA, on June 5th at 8:30 am.