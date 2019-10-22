1943—2019
Ronald Lee “Ron” McGowan was born April 10, 1943 in Berkeley, California. He attended the University of Oregon and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Sacramento State College. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish with friends and family.
He was married in January of 1971 to his lovely wife, Seana who continues to live in St. Helena.
Ron was an active member of various clubs/organizations including Rotary, American Legion, his hunting club and the AHC. What Ron was most proud of was his military service, while he served in the Navy from 1961 to 1965. He saw much of the world aboard the USS Vancouver.
While Ron was born in California, he spent some of his younger years in Burns, Oregon before settling back in the Napa Valley with his real-estate practice of over 40 years.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Burns and Marjorie, and his loving Sister, Maurine.
A Celebration of his life will be held in the near future in St. Helena. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Operation HomeFront (www.operationhomefront.org).