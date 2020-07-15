1935—2020
Ron (Ronnie) Millard Nunn, 84, died Monday July 6, 2020 after a long illness. Ron was born in Casper, Wyoming to Romie and Margaret Nunn. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1953 and subsequently attended the University of Colorado and the University of Utah where he earned a BFA in Architecture in 1957. He spent his formative years at Welton Becket Associates in San Francisco before starting his private practice in 1971. Ron went on to become a licensed architect in California, Arizona, Texas and Washington State and became known for designing well-known restaurants and wineries. He has been a recipient of many architectural design awards and letters of appreciation for his design talent. Many long-term friendships were made through his many creative projects.
After spending 26+ years in Tiburon, Ron and his wife Hannah moved to the Napa Valley in 1987. For many years Ron and Hannah split their time between the Napa Valley and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where Ron focused on painting and art collecting. When he wasn’t in Mexico, he pursued his love of cars, motorcycles and bicycles.
Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hannah Nunn, and their two daughters Kimberley Nunn and Julie Nunn of Napa, California. A granddaughter, Romie Nottage and her husband Greg of Alameda, California. He is also survived by a brother, Jack Nunn and his wife Carole of Wilson, Wyoming and sister Peggy Nickols and her husband Bob of Johnstown, Colorado and many good friends.
A small private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Napa Wildlife Rescue, Land Trust of Napa County, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
