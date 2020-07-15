Ron (Ronnie) Millard Nunn, 84, died Monday July 6, 2020 after a long illness. Ron was born in Casper, Wyoming to Romie and Margaret Nunn. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1953 and subsequently attended the University of Colorado and the University of Utah where he earned a BFA in Architecture in 1957. He spent his formative years at Welton Becket Associates in San Francisco before starting his private practice in 1971. Ron went on to become a licensed architect in California, Arizona, Texas and Washington State and became known for designing well-known restaurants and wineries. He has been a recipient of many architectural design awards and letters of appreciation for his design talent. Many long-term friendships were made through his many creative projects.