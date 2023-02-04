NAPA - Ronald A. Rogers, 82, was born in Vacaville and died at home in Napa, on January 14, 2023. He was married to his wife Morgan for 44 years.

He worked for PG&E, Ma Bell telephone, Napa County Communications, the Napa Sanitation District, BNSF Railroad and the Wine Train as a Locomotive Engineer. He held an Amateur Extra Class license (Ham) with the call sign W6BIS.

He and Morgan enjoyed travel visiting all 50 states and over 40 countries and territories. Favorite places visited: London, Micronesia, Rabaul, New Zealand, and Alaska, for many trips on the Alaskan Railroad with weeklong stays in Talkeetna.

He enjoyed building his own 7 1/2-gauge railroad around the yard. There were many parties with train rides for the kids and adults alike. He built the W6CO repeater system for emergency communication and talking with his fellow Ham friends. He was a member of Search and Rescue providing communication for the Sheriff's Department. He really enjoyed working with the Optimist Club modifying toys for those with special needs. Member of SIRS #149.

Survived by his wife, Morgan,; and sons: Alleyne from San Antonio, and Richard from Flagstaff; and his brother, Dale from San Diego.

And the pampered gorgeous dogs, Kensington, London and Victoria Elizabeth, that will miss their belly rubs from him.

He will be buried at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon (because his wife is a Marine). Private family services were held.

Donations in his memory may be made to Collabria Day Program in Napa; or the Alzheimer's Association.

Special thanks to Dr. Chandra Keebler, Kaiser Vallejo, for her excellent care, understanding and support.

"Oh, how I will miss holding hands with him and his wonderful, often mischievous, smile.

Arrangements are under the direction of Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel.