December 14, 1942—February 8, 2019
Remembering Ronald Allen Gunderson
Born Oakland, CA, raised in Napa, CA, a long time resident of Marin County.
HE WAS LOVED BEYOND WORDS AND MISSED BEYOND MEASURE.
Sylvia, Jonathan, Daniel, Wilma, Colin and Jesse Gunderson, Kathryn Gunderson—Gilbert and Ron’s extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Laddie and John Gunderson and brother, Marty Gunderson.
Acknowledging Victory Christian Center, San Rafael, CA.
“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15