{{featured_button_text}}

December 14, 1942—February 8, 2019

Remembering Ronald Allen Gunderson

Born Oakland, CA, raised in Napa, CA, a long time resident of Marin County.

HE WAS LOVED BEYOND WORDS AND MISSED BEYOND MEASURE.

Sylvia, Jonathan, Daniel, Wilma, Colin and Jesse Gunderson, Kathryn Gunderson—Gilbert and Ron’s extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Laddie and John Gunderson and brother, Marty Gunderson.

Acknowledging Victory Christian Center, San Rafael, CA.

“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.