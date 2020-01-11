1944—2019
Ronald Boyd Puffer passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He left us far too soon and his family will miss him greatly.
Ron was born on September 20, 1944 in Cedar, Utah to Beth and Boyd Puffer. He was the eldest of 4 children, and as the oldest worked hard on the family farm. They did not have much, but what they did have was a lot of love and lots of great family get togethers surrounded by family and great food. One of Ron’s favorite traditions was Grandma’s homemade noodles with mashed potatoes, and we have carried on that holiday tradition every year much to his delight.
Dad joined the National Guard to see the world and ended up in California where on a blind date he met the true love of his life Sharron. A brief romance and an elopement sealed the deal and 53 years of marriage. Together they managed to have a good life raising 3 girls and have enjoyed showering their two granddaughters with unending love and affection. He was a man surrounded by all of us girls (the poor guy), and he was as puzzled by all of our antics as he was proud of all of our accomplishments big and small. When his girls married, he enthusiastically welcomed his new sons-in-laws (Donny and Doug) into the family with open arms.
Dad and Mom loved their “retirement” home in Utah where they hoped to retire one day, but they could not leave their granddaughters, so they traveled back and forth between their two homes every year. When in Utah, Dad loved to have his family and friends over to the house for summer fun and for the annual deer hunt. We are told deer camp was quite fun and sometimes they even came back with a deer. (What happens in deer camp, stays in deer camp).
Dad was so proud of the beautiful Beaver mountains he grew up in and was so happy to share it with his family and friends. One of the things he loved doing most in the latter part of his life was caring for their horses and fishing the beautiful lakes surrounding his home. He enjoyed sending pictures of his “catch-of-the-day” just to make everyone jealous and wish they were there fishing alongside of him.
Our dad was an avid golfer and really enjoyed golfing with his golfing buddies every week. He loved going out there before light to get in his 18 holes to start the day rain or shine. He really enjoyed his time out at Kennedy with you guys, Thank you.
He was a member of the SIRS bowling league and enjoyed the companionship of his fellow retirees as well as bowling. He has bowled on and off for 50 years on various leagues at the Napa Bowl and even obtained a few 300 games along the way.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone who knew our Dad, knew he was a man of few words. It used to drive us all crazy, but the one thing we knew for sure was that he loved his family without question or doubt, and his sudden passing has broken our hearts and our sadness cannot be measured.
Dad led an exceptionally good life and was loved by many. In the end those are the blessings we count, and if you counted his blessings he was one of the wealthiest people we have known. We hope that wherever he has gone the bucks are huge and the fish are plentiful. We will miss you pop!
Our family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in Kaiser Vallejo, 4th Floor East, for the compassion and caring they showed our dad and our family during this difficult time.
Ron is survived by his wife Sharron, daughters Debbie Cravea, Kristina Cole (Donny), daughter of his heart Michelle Dahme (Doug), granddaughters Morgan and Patience, his sisters Della Jo and Kay, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Beth and father Boyd, and his younger brother Gary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Table at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 3rd Street Napa CA 94559, (707) 224-8693
is ashes will be spread alongside his brothers in his beloved Beaver mountains at a later time. A memorial to celebrate his life is scheduled for January 18, 2020 from 2-5 at the Moose Lodge—3275 Brown Valley Road, Napa CA 94558
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.