1953—2019
Ronald Dean Cabral, known to his family and friends as “Ronnie,” peacefully passed on August 31, 2019 at the age of 65 after a brief battle with cancer. His family and friends were at his side.
Ronnie was born in Napa, attended Napa Valley schools and remained in the Napaonoma Valley throughout his life. As a youngster Ronnie was known to rescue and save many animals on the family farm, helped his dad with the farming, as well as devoting time to his son and riding his Harley. He later owned and operated Napa Valley Overhead Doors. Ronnie’s special talent was to work with his hands and could repair almost anything. He was a collector and if you needed it he probably had it!
Ronnie was predeceased by his father, Manuel P. Cabral.
He is survived by his family; mother Marjorie Cabral; wife Shellie Cabral; son Ronald Jr. Cabral; sisters Margaret Lind, Dottie Gonzales, Arlene Cabral, Bonnie Thomas; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He will sincerely be missed by his family and friends.
Please join us in sharing A Celebration of Ronnie’s Life on November 2, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the Napa Valley Mobil Home Park, 1040 Orchard Avenue. Contributions may be made to the Napa Humane Society and Molly’s Angels.