Ronald Douglas Fagundes died peacefully at home after special time from Kaiser Hospice help with Parkinson’s and lung failure. He was the son of Manuel Fagundes Jr. and Angela (Tishara) Fagundes. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Douse) Fagundes, five grand-children, fourteen great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends here and internationally.

Ron attended Napa schools and later graduated from St. Vincent High School in Vallejo. He enlisted in the Air Force and served seven years until military accident disabilities had him return home to Napa to operate and manage the family Tishara-Fagundes Livestock Ranch in Jamieson Canyon. Ron raised cattle, sheep, and hogs and made trips to Wyoming and Montana to purchase specific flocks of sheep. UC Davis Veterinarian School used the ranch two years to observe and record Ron’s lambing system.

Ron enjoyed traveling, fishing, driving classic cars, using his private pilot’s license, making wine the Portuguese way, and spending time with his many friends. Each year he looked forward to two favorite events; time spent at his property at Whaletown on Cortes Island in the Inside Passage, BC Canada, and the holidays in Las Vegas during the Grand National Rodeo Finals.

A military gravesite service will be held after the present Covid19 difficulties lessen. Interment will be at his Tishara maternal grandparents’ site in Tulocay Cemetery at Evergreen and Willow. A plaque in his honor will also be placed on Tulocay’s Military Memorial Wall. Ron and his smile and gracious spirit will be missed by many.