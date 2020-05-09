Ronald Edmund Birtcher

The Birtcher Real Estate Group’s projects were as innovative and trend setting as the firm’s business strategies. In 1969, Ron and Art formed a venture with Southern Pacific Railroad to become their in-house development company where they maximized development opportunities on the railroad’s 2.3 million acres, nationwide. In 1990, Ron and Art sold 50% of their development and construction company to Mitsui & Co. Ltd, at the time the world’s largest trading company. The LA Times reported “It’s the first time that a Japanese company has bought into a large U.S. real estate developer, and some experts say it signals a major shift in the way that the Japanese are investing in U.S. properties.” In 1996, Birtcher opened an office in China, which prompted another global announcement, when on July 14 1996, the China Daily Business Weekly reported that “With the signing of a contract between Beijing Vantone Industry Co Ltd and Birtcher Enterprises…the contract filled a gap in economic co-operation between the two countries, this being the first time that a Chinese real estate development company has joined hands with a US counterpart in the co-operation of real estate management and development.”