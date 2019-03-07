1937—2019
Ronald Eugene Shurtz passed away at home from lung cancer.
He is predeceased by his wife Florence Rachel in June 2011. Ron is survived by his sister Betty Hudson (Tom), children , Roni Ragatz (Burt), Tina Pascoe (Mike), Timothy Shurtz, Kenneth Shurtz(Shelley), Teresa Price (Steve), 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. Ron was also predeceased by his best friend of 50 plus years Arthur DeSylvia.
Served on the USS Whetstone during the Korean War. Ron enjoyed deer hunting at the “Property” in Angwin, Camping with family and friends, playing cribbage and card games with friends.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring/summer.