Ronald Jay Reiswig was born, the youngest of five children, in Lakeport, California on July 11, 1954 to Richard Veon Reiswig, Sr., M. D. and Ella Lucille Kelly Reiswig, and passed away unexpectedly at his residence in American Canyon, California on June 29, 2020 at the age of 65.

He completed his secondary education at Napa Junior Academy and graduated from Rio Lindo Academy in Healdsburg, CA and attended Pacific Union College, Angwin, CA.

Ron enjoyed the outdoors and cultivated a hobby of gardening—enjoying the delights of fresh produce. He also spent time in Downieville, CA with family where life was quiet and the lure of finding gold was ever present. It gave him great pleasure to take his nieces and nephews down to the water's edge and teach them how to pan for gold. In 2016 he began volunteering at Innovations Community Center in Napa. He was a self-taught artist and facilitated an art class and advocated for art supplies and art classes for the participants.