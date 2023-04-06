SANTA ROSA - It's with deep sorrow that the family of Ronald Joseph Taddei, announce that he passed away suddenly on January 23, 2023, at home in Santa Rosa. Ron was born in Albany, CA, on October 9, 1952, to Mary Josephine and Joseph J. Taddei.

Ron was fortunate to grow up on his parent's ranch in Oakville, and attend school in Yountville and Napa. As a young man he was active in 4H and baseball. Ron spent time with his cousins and close family members camping, hunting, fishing, and gathering mushrooms. He worked the ranch with his parents picking prunes, walnuts, and later wine grapes. In high school and college he also worked construction jobs during the summer alongside his father and Uncle Jack.

After graduating from Napa High, Ron attended Napa Valley College before transferring to San Francisco State University. On weekends, he would make the drive back to Oakville for his mom's delicious home cooked dinners. Ron was a graduate of Sonoma State University (1975) and immediately gained a position with the Planning Department at the County of Sonoma (now the PRMD).

Ron met his future wife, Jennifer Green, while they worked at the county and he enjoyed the friendships that he developed while working there.

Ron and Jennifer married in Hawaii in 1983, and returned often to spend time with family and to vacation with their daughters, Kara Engelke (Gary) and Anna (Jacob Bernstein). As a family they also enjoyed family trips to Disneyland, Italy, New Orleans, and France.

Ron and his parents were instrumental in preserving agricultural land in Napa Valley by assisting with the passage of Measure J and later Measure P. This led to an interest in studying law and his degree from Empire School of Law (1993).

When Joseph Taddei died in 1995, Ron left his employment at Sonoma County and managed the family vineyard. Taddei Vineyards would become his focus for the next 27 years. During this time, Ron became an active member of the Oakville Winegrowers Association, and later President of the Napa Valley Farm Bureau. His passion for growing wine grapes and for his home state of California brought him joy and inspired his pursuits.

Ron also had a passion for charitable work. As President of the Native Sons of the Golden West (Holderman Parlor), he organized yearly events at the Veterans Home in Yountville with his daughters. He enjoyed donating his time and resources to the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade and supported 4H at the Napa County Fair, pledging his purchases to the Napa Food Bank. His hard work and perseverance has served his communities and will be sorely missed.

Ron is survived by mother, Josephine; former spouse, Jennifer; daughters: Kara and Anna; and granddaughter, Harvest, whom he called Vendemmia.

"Ku'u ka luhi, ua maha."(He has let down his weariness, and is at rest).

A private burial was held in February.