1938—2020
Ronald Lee Berryhill died August 15, 2020, at 82 years of age, several days after testing positive for COVID-19 virus. He was a native of Oklahoma, born June 7, 1938, in Claremore and raised in Okmulgee, the capital of the Muskogee (Creek) Nation, of which Ron was a member. After moving with his family to California in the mid-1950s, he graduated from Fremont High School, served in the USAF in Germany, and later received his B.A. from San Francisco State University. Until 2018, when health problems required skilled nursing care, he had been a long-time resident of Rohlffs Manor in Napa. A self-reliant, quiet man, he loved science, art, music, and soccer. The dementia that stole so many of Ron’s memories was no match for World Cup statistics recall or his keen sense of humor and irony. His laughter will be missed.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, James and Martha (Perryman) Berryhill. He is survived by sister Peggy Berryhill and sister-in-law Susan Ruschmeyer of Gualala; sister and brother-in-law Melissa and Bill Rains of Billings, Montana; many nephews, nieces, and cousins; and his long-time companion, Marie Bowen, of Napa.
We wish to thank Napa Valley Care Center for providing the unfailing professional and affectionate attention that Ron received during his two-year residence there. With visitor restrictions in place, Ron’s death was peaceful, without pain, and in the presence of caring staff. We also thank the staff of Claffey and Rota Funeral Home and St. Helena Public Cemetery for overseeing Ron’s interment.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.