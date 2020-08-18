Ronald Lee Berryhill died August 15, 2020, at 82 years of age, several days after testing positive for COVID-19 virus. He was a native of Oklahoma, born June 7, 1938, in Claremore and raised in Okmulgee, the capital of the Muskogee (Creek) Nation, of which Ron was a member. After moving with his family to California in the mid-1950s, he graduated from Fremont High School, served in the USAF in Germany, and later received his B.A. from San Francisco State University. Until 2018, when health problems required skilled nursing care, he had been a long-time resident of Rohlffs Manor in Napa. A self-reliant, quiet man, he loved science, art, music, and soccer. The dementia that stole so many of Ron’s memories was no match for World Cup statistics recall or his keen sense of humor and irony. His laughter will be missed.