April 1, 1960—Nov. 17, 2022

Ronald Lee Simmons, passed away unexpectedly on November 17, 2022.

He was born on April 1, 1960, in San Francisco CA, to Maryann & Lawrence Simmons. In 1974, they moved to Napa, CA. At the age of 16, he married his first wife, Robin, and they had a daughter Eron whom he adored. In 1994, he coached Eron’s softball team and they shared the love of softball together. Later in life he met and married Debbie Shanks who had two children of her own, Jenny and Jarrod.

Ron was a welder who took pride in his job. He and a friend built from the ground up a replica Bat mobile. He was so proud when it was finished. He loved to fish, watch sports and being from San Francisco, he was a diehard Giants and 49ers fan. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, was a creative cook and loved to dance in the kitchen. Ron had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. His one wish was to be promoted to Great-Grandpa. Unfortunately, he was taken too soon and never got to experience that joy.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; brother, Larry; and sister, Laura. Ron leaves behind his wife, Debbie; mother, Maryann Gay (Ray); sister, Geneva Carper (Phil); brother, Steven Gibson (Brandy); daughter, Eron Munoz-Ledo (Eliseo); step-daughter, Jenny (James) and children; step-son, Jarrod and son; grandson, Daniel; granddaughter, Celina; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ron will be greatly missed by millions as his favorite saying was, I was loved by millions.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 14, 2023, at Napa Valley Life Church 2303 Trower Ave, Napa, CA 94558, at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow.