1948—2019
Ronald Martin Oneal, longtime Napa resident, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was 71. Ron is remembered as being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was adored by his family and friends. Ron was born in Portland, OR, and raised in Vallejo and Benicia, CA, graduating from Benicia High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, eventually retiring from Bell Products after twenty five years. He met Kay Fennie in Napa on a blind date in 1974, and the two quickly became inseparable. They married a year later and had two sons, Trevor and Corey.
Ron lived by setting an unwavering example of kindness and compassion. He dearly loved his family and especially loved playing with his grandsons and great niece. While Trevor and Corey were growing up, Ron was very active in their extra-curricular activities including tee-ball, baseball, soccer, band, and 4-H. He never once missed a single event. Ron always enjoyed playing cards, camping, taking long back road trips, and spending time on the beach with his family and friends.
Ron was unique, loyal, honest, hard-working, and kind. He was quick-witted with a sharp and charismatic sense of humor. Ron was an amazing father, and gave his boys all the tools to become great fathers themselves.
He is survived by his wife Kay, their two sons Trevor (Christine) and Corey (Anja), and four grandsons Tyler, River, Lucas and Liam, as well as six siblings and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
“We think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched... For nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much.”