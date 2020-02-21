Ronald Oscar Antti

peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on February 14, 2020. Ron was born in Chicago to Alfred and Alice (Koertgen) Antti on October 26, 1938. He graduated from St. George High School in June, 1956. He worked for United Parcel Service for 34 years, first in Chicago and then in California after relocating the family to Napa in 1970 to escape the cold Chicago winters. In retirement Ron enjoyed playing tennis, his rowing machine, taking long walks and most of all, dancing and singing. He also loved the piano and eventually taught himself to play. He enjoyed all sports but remained a proud and die-hard Chicago Bear devotee throughout his life.