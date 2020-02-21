Ronald Oscar Antti

1938-2020
peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on February 14, 2020. Ron was born in Chicago to Alfred and Alice (Koertgen) Antti on October 26, 1938. He graduated from St. George High School in June, 1956. He worked for United Parcel Service for 34 years, first in Chicago and then in California after relocating the family to Napa in 1970 to escape the cold Chicago winters. In retirement Ron enjoyed playing tennis, his rowing machine, taking long walks and most of all, dancing and singing. He also loved the piano and eventually taught himself to play. He enjoyed all sports but remained a proud and die-hard Chicago Bear devotee throughout his life.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn (Vaughan), sons Jim (Susan) and Scott Antti, sister Joyce (Rich) Hodnett and brothers Richard (Raylyn) Antti and Steven Antti. Grandchildren Kylie, Katie and Jonathan Antti, Rebecca (Kevin) Quenga, Brittany (Tony) Teresi and Derek Antti. Greatgrandchildren Kevin Haugen and Ava and Joey Teresi as well as many nieces and nephews. Ron’s parents, brother Alfred “Guy” Antti and sister Joan Antti predeceased him.
Ron will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Tulocay Cemetery. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Ron’s name be made to Hospice by the Bay or other charity of the donor’s choosing.