1948—2019
Ron was born Jan 24th 1948 in Scranton to Stephen and Mavis (Duff) Roman. He died on Jun 4th at his daughter’s home in Oklahoma City.
Ron went to Napa High and joined the Marine Corps in 1965, serving in Viet Nam, honorably discharged.
Surviving is his daughter Shannon, two granddaughters, Sierra and Natalie and a great granddaughter Ella of Oklahoma. His surviving siblings are Carol, Steve, Rick & Jeanne; many nieces & nephews. Ron’s wife Donna Millet predeceased him in 1999. Ron will join her with the spreading of his ashes at Jubilee Lake.