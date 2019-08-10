Ronald Wayne Fisher

1941-2019
August 1st, after a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues, Ron graduated from his earthly home to be with his precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ron was born in Little Rock., Arkansas August 30, 1941. Because his family moved around a lot, he attended 39 different schools before graduating from Lincoln High School in San Jose, CA. 1959. He attended San Jose Bible College, now William Jessup University in Rocklin, CA and was a Youth Pastor for a short time in Sanger, CA.
He also graduated from DeVry Technical Institute, and graduated from a Management Training Class at Santa Clara University. He was the oldest of five children.
He lived a life of adventure,which included a trip to a remote village in Cameroon ,Africa where they were invited to participate in the King Making Ceremony by the royal family. He especially cherished the best times ever with his children and grand children. His talents and knowledge provided inspiration, joy and laughter to all he spoke with. Strangers quickly became friends.
He was a long time member of the NRA and IBEW. He was a former Elder of the First Christian Church of Napa. He was a supporter of Operation With Love from Home and helped design and build a 4th of July float one year which won first prize. He and his wife Carol took in more than 35 Foster Children through the years. Ron taught numerous Bible Studies and was the leader of a Small Fellowship Group at FCC.
His many hobbies included anything electronic (he could fix anything) knife making, model air planes, making and shooting bows and arrows, an extensive pen collection, hunting, fishing, camping. He made beautiful walking sticks which he gave away to friends; His latest endeavor was designing and constructing mini camp stoves for back packers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Edith Fisher and his brother, Billy Bob. He leaves his loving wife of 58 year, Carol Marie and his children, Terri Lee (John) Michael Wayne (Rebecca) Robert Arthur, Jason Wayne (Jeannine) and 10 wonderful grandchildren: Chelsey Marie, Cody Joseph, Taylor Elizabeth, Sara Michelle, AliKhan Colton Austin, Ryan Wayne, Arman, Amir, Mariah Michelle. His sisters: Edith Ann “Goble”(Bernie) Nancy Jo, Mary Alice (Pat) numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his special friends who helped to make this last difficult year bearable. You know who you are! And to the Staff, Doctors and nurses at Kaiser and the staff at DaVita for their loving care each and every time Ron was in your care.
In lieu of flowers, Ron’s family would love to have you contribute to help his beloved youngest granddaughter Mariah, 13, who suffered a brain injury, and has catastrophic medical expenses. You can contribute through: www.gofundme.com and type in Mariah Fisher’s Miracle Journey and it will come up. Thank you!
A Celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Sat. August 17th at First Christian Church, 2659 First Street, Napa, CA at 11:30 A.M. A light luncheon will be served in the Activity Center following the service.