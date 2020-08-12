1953—2020
Rosalia “Rose” Mendez passed away on July 26, 2020 in Forestville, California following a short struggle with COVID-19. She was 67.
Born in St. Helena in 1953, Rose was the third of seven children born to Consuelo and Guadalupe Mendez. She spent her childhood in Calistoga and Napa and attended Lincoln Elementary and Ridgeview Junior High. After graduating from Napa High in 1971, she started a career in banking before finding her calling in the wine industry. She worked at Christian Brothers Winery before becoming the tasting room manager at Heitz Cellar in the eighties, where she enjoyed sharing her passion for wine with visitors from across the world.
In 1997, Rose suffered a brain aneurysm from which she never fully recovered. For the next 22 years, she lived in her Napa home under the care of her brother Enrique and sister-in-law Debra, with additional support from her parents and siblings. She spent this last year at the Mirabel Lodge Senior Living Community in Sonoma County.
Rose is survived by her two sons, Christopher (Samantha) and Jonathan (Rachel) Ochoa, whom she shared with former spouse, Rafael Ochoa; four grandchildren, Samantha, Rafael, Andrew and Schuyler; her father Guadalupe “Lupe” Mendez; five siblings Berta Guzman-Wetter (Wally); Alfredo “Al” Mendez; Graciela (Rogelio) De Haro; Guadalupe “Lupe” Mendez Jr.; and Enrique “Rick” (Debra) Mendez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother Consuelo Garcia Mendez and brother Rogelio “Roger” Mendez.
During the best years of her life, Rose loved to entertain friends and family and was the life of the party. She will be remembered for her appreciation for the finer things in life and for her lively sense of humor, which brought laughter to those around her.
Due to COVID-19, the immediate family held a private memorial service on August 4 at Tulocay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may send the family your condolences to familiamendez94558@gmail.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.