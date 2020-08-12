× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1953—2020

Rosalia “Rose” Mendez passed away on July 26, 2020 in Forestville, California following a short struggle with COVID-19. She was 67.

Born in St. Helena in 1953, Rose was the third of seven children born to Consuelo and Guadalupe Mendez. She spent her childhood in Calistoga and Napa and attended Lincoln Elementary and Ridgeview Junior High. After graduating from Napa High in 1971, she started a career in banking before finding her calling in the wine industry. She worked at Christian Brothers Winery before becoming the tasting room manager at Heitz Cellar in the eighties, where she enjoyed sharing her passion for wine with visitors from across the world.

In 1997, Rose suffered a brain aneurysm from which she never fully recovered. For the next 22 years, she lived in her Napa home under the care of her brother Enrique and sister-in-law Debra, with additional support from her parents and siblings. She spent this last year at the Mirabel Lodge Senior Living Community in Sonoma County.