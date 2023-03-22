Rosalie Harris

Dec. 28, 1939 - Feb.. 27, 2023

Rosalie Harris passed away on February 27, 2023, at Adventist Health St. Helena after a brief illness.

Rosalie was born in San Francisco and attended Lincoln High School and San Francisco State University. After college she got married and moved to the Napa Valley, where she worked as a teacher. In 1980. She moved to Sonora. CA, and worked as a special education teacher at Jamestown Elementary School and Twain Harte Elementary School, specializing in learning disabilities.

It is no secret to those who knew her that Rosalie was a passionate fisherman. During her life, Rosalie fished the entire west coast from Cabo San Lucas to the top of Vancouver Island, and all points in between. Her favorite fishing spot was off of the public docks on the north side of Donner Lake in Truckee, CA. It can be said that she spent months if not years of her life fishing there and loved every minute of it. With her for most of her fishing trips were her beloved cocker spaniel dogs, Dixie and Mabel. Other interests included traveling, visiting art museums and reading, mostly true crime books.

Rosalie had numerous friends over the years and was well known everywhere she went, from the Miners Shack coffee shop, in Sonora, to the Donner Lake Kitchen, in Truckee.

She is survived by her sister, Marcey Smith (Jack) of Calistoga, CA; one son, Martin Varrelman (Trisha) of Anacortes, WA. Niece, Cheryl Smith of Lompoc, CA, and nephew, Jason Smith of Escondido, CA.

As per her request, no services are planned.