With great sadness, we announce the death of our sister Rosario Herrera. She was born in Etzatlan, Jalisco and passed away on July 18, 2021.

She was predeceased by our parents Guadalupe and David Herrera, our siblings Irma, Rigoberto and Alfredo of Napa and nephew James Benson. She is survived by three nephews, five nieces, 12 great-nieces and two great nephews.

Rosario (Chayo) attended St. Helena High School, Graceland College and in the summer of 1970 attended the Universidad de las Americas in Puebla with her college roommate Linda Lucas. Rosario worked in Education at Fremont Unified School District for over 30 years.

After her retirement she purchased land and built a beautiful home in Jocotepec Jalisco. She quickly was known for her leadership, courage, but most of all for her bighearted soul and immense care for others. She was nicknamed the rock of the community.

Rosario lived a very rewarding life. She loved to travel with friends and family, and she was ready to help in her community and lend a hand to others. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those whose lives she touched.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peters Church, 105 S. 2nd St at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 19th; Interment of her ashes will be at the Silveyville Cemetary - 800 South First St. in Dixon.