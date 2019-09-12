Rosella C Carr

1933—2019
Rosella, long time resident of Napa Valley, passed away suddenly at her home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Rosella loved to surround herself with beautiful and interesting things and was well known for her green thumb. Anyone who ever visited the half-acre garden she created at her home on La Homa Drive in Napa remembers the abundance of gorgeous blooms and aviary full of colorful finches and canaries. She also loved her toy poodles and cats, of which she owned several throughout the years, but her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren were by far Rosella’s absolute greatest joy.
Born in French Camp, California, on October 1, 1933, to Rose and Vernon Lentz, Rosella graduated from Fairfield’s Armijo High School in 1951, and married Curtis Nichols on August 9, 1953. In 1963 the young family moved to the Napa Valley. Once all her children were attending school Rosella went to work for the Napa Valley Unified School District Transportation Department until her retirement. After retiring, she enjoyed gardening and travel with her second husband Darrell and mother Rose. In June of 2018 Rosella moved from Napa to Florida’s beautiful Treasure Coast, near her daughter’s home.
Rosella is survived by her son, Larry Nichols (Donna), daughter Lynda Nichols (Michael Hatten), grandchildren, Matthew Mulczynski (Sara), Jessica Darbyson (Gabe), and Samuel Nichols, great grandchildren Gwendolyn and Owen Darbyson, and Chloe Mulczynski, as well as her brother, Onis Lentz (Olga). She was preceded in death by her son, David Nichols, and her husband, Darrel Carr.
A graveside service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery on September 20th at 10:00am. Friends wishing to attend are welcomed.