Rosemarie Wilson

She was predeceased by her husband Jack of 50 years and her two children; Jack Jr & Johnna. She had 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren she adored. She moved to Pacifica when married and spent a great deal of her life there. She moved to Lake Berryessa then to American Canyon and lastly Vacaville. She was in the Grocery Industry, Retail and became a Real Estate Broker. She was part of many organizations: The forming of the Senior Center in American Canyon, Involved in schools, volunteered Kiwanis & Lions clubs, loved amcan choir and Lake Berryessa Senior center and more. Won Volunteer awards. She will be missed terribly.