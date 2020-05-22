Rosemary Delores Tiger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1932—2020

Rosemary was born on 11/15/1932 in Brentwood, Missouri to John and Emma Berdollt. She was the ninth of eleven children and was the last surviving member of her generation. Rosemary was a graduate of the Richmond High School class of 1952 where she met her best friend for life, Darlene Mills. Rosemary married Dennis Albert Brever in August, 1952. Together they had four children, Denise, Richard, Raymond, and Victoria. Dennis was killed in a car accident in 1961. Rosemary married Raymond Lee Tiger in May, 1963. Together they had two children, Troy and Terry. Raymond passed away in 2013.

During her life, Rosemary lived in many California cities after moving with her family from Missouri. She lived in Richmond, San Pablo, Rodeo, Napa, Cottonwood and Redding. During her years, she accomplished many things. She was a homemaker, a CCD teacher, and a 4-H Leader (loved cake decorating). She enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and even took Master Gardener classes at Napa College. She enjoyed Tole painting and collecting anything related to swans. She was on the Board of Directors for the Napa Alzheimer’s’ Group. Rosemary and Ray became involved in Vintage and Collectible Cars and going to Car Shows in their later years.