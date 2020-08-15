Rosemary R. Long

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1924—2020

Rosemary Long of Napa, CA died peacefully at the age of 96. She was born and raised in rural Indiana, helping her mother can produce from their garden and collecting eggs from their chickens. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1941, she moved to Sacramento, where she nearly completed a hospital nursing program, then worked as an X-ray technician/medical secretary.

She married Robert Long on July 15, 1951 and they purchased their first home in Redwood City, raising two children, Loretta (“Laurie”) Barna of San Jose, and Barbara Maher of Chico, and later relocated to Sunnyvale before moving to Napa in 1972.

Rosemary was gifted at growing ANYTHING in her garden, possessed a strong work ethic, a good sense of humor, and was a devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her two children, and three grandchildren: Rachel Barna, Christopher and Evan Maher, and predeceased by her husband of 65 years.