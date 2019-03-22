1973—2019
Rosendo Guzman Gutierrez died March 12, 2019 in Napa. He was born March 1, 1973 in Elido de Cubes Agua Blanca, Hidalgo, Mexico.
Rosendo worked at Wight Vineyards Management, where his love of mechanics became a career. He liked listening to music, dancing, painting, and working on bicycles. He loved history and nature, and spent time hiking, enjoying the outdoors and road trips. He was meticulous in details and liked to work alone rebuilding old cars.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Klinedinst; siblings Pablo Guzman- Gutierrez, Juana Guzman- Gutierrez, Inocencia Guzman- Gutierrez, Mario Guzman- Gutierrez, Zenaida Guzman- Gutierrez, Guillermina Guzman- Gutierrez; children Armando Clayton, Kayla Clayton, Rosendo Trefry, Antonio Trefry and Jose Trefry. He was preceded in death by his father Aquileo Guzman Espana.
He will be forever loved by his wife, children, family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home on March 20, 2019 from 1-4pm, followed by a Catholic Prayer Service at 5pm. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.