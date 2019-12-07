Rowena Genevieve Hopp passed away on November 23, 2019 after a short illness. Rowena was referred to as Nonie by her family and friends. She was born on September 25th 1933 in Concord, California and brought home to Napa, where she lived until she was seven. She lived in various bay area locations and southern California, returning to Napa in high school where she met the love of her life, Harlan. They married in 1951 and were blessed with 67 years together.
Rowena raised four children. She cared for numerous others as a childcare provider. She enjoyed catering for friends and family. She cooked hot lunch for St. John's Lutheran school for many years. Her greatest joy was her family, hosting many large family reunions.
You have free articles remaining.
Rowena was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Hopp. She is survived by her children: Debbie Kessel (John) of Alabama, Sharon Tews (Ken), Joe Hopp and Leanne Williams all of Napa. Grandchildren: Zina, Jared, David, Justin, Tammy, Michael, Sam, Alicia, Brian, and Stephanie. Great-grandchildren: Finnegan, Elwin, Cohen, Marvin, Ezra, Ridley and Truly.
There will be a private interment at Tulocay Cemetery. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.