Rowena R. Parnell

1939 - 2022

Rowena R. Parnell passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was 82. She was born in Manteca, CA on November 8, 1939. Rowe a was a kind and loving person. She was truly "mom" to everyone. If you knew her, you couldn't help but love her. She would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it. She will be missed by many forever. Rowena was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lucille Hodge, her brother Alan Hodge, and her sister Alice Dalessi.

Rowena is survived by her sister Janice Wolters of Mountain Ranch, CA and four children; Steven Perez of Calistoga, Jacqueline Case of St. Helena, Timothy Case of San Jose, and Christina (Greg) Braden of Hidden Valley Lake, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews and many cousins all mourn her passing.

Rowena was a payroll bookkeeper by trade. Over the years she was employed at Napa Buick, Bank of America, Lambert Farms, St. Helena Unified School District (retired), St. Helena Hospital, Rancho Caymus Inn, and La Toque. She also was a bookkeeper for many small Napa Valley businesses throughout the years. Rowena enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed going to the casino, attending family gatherings, and gardening. Her greatest love was for her family and her church. She devoted her heart to serving the United Methodist Church where she was a member all of her life. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and watching their events from dance, to concerts, to sports she was their biggest fan!

A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St, St. Helena on Saturday July 9:00th at 2:00 pm.