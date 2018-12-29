1934—2018
Roy Elmer Gibb of Angwin, CA passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 7, 2018 after a brief illness.
Roy was born on September 15, 1934 in Columbia, MO to Roy and Gladys Gibb. He attended Sunnydale Adventist Academy where he met and fell in love with his first wife, Patricia Ford. He moved his family to the Napa Valley in 1962 where he and Patricia raised their four children. After 50 years of marriage, he lost his first wife Patricia in 2003.
For several years Roy focused on family both in the US and in Mexico. Then to his great delight he was introduced to the second love of his life, Estelle Patton, at a Christmas party in 2006. Roy and Estelle married on April 8, 2007 in Bucerias, Mexico.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Gladys Gibb, brother Robert Gibb, sister Anna Gibb, first wife Patricia Gibb and son Mark Gibb. Roy is survived by his loving and devoted wife Estelle Gibb, his brother William (Patsy) Gibb, his children David (Becky) Gibb, Robin (Craig) McCloskey, and Lisa Bartlett. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and countless family members and friends both in the US and Mexico. Roy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 1 PM at the Napa Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1105 G St., Napa, CA. Reception to follow at the church community hall.