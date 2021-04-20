Roy Kenneth “Lil Roy“ Gastelum Jr.

Gastelum, Roy Kenneth Jr. “Lil Roy“

1971 - 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Roy Kenneth Gastelum Jr. “Lil Roy”. Roy passed away on April 5, 2021 in Vacaville, California. He was born December 23, 1971 in Napa, CA at Queen of the Valley Hospital.

Roy attended local schools and graduated from Napa High in 1990. He worked at local wineries and recently at Laird Family Estate.

Roy loved to barbecue and cook for family and friends. An avid Oakland A's, Raiders, Warriors and Stanford Cardinal football fan. Many good times were had with Lil Roy at Raiders and Oakland A's games tailgating and barbecuing.

Whenever there was music, you could find Roy on the dance floor he loved to dance. He especially loved listening to and dancing to family Band 707 and was proud of his tios and cousins playing their instruments and singing.

He was a loving and caring father to Cassandra and Sal. When the children were young, Roy would volunteer to coach the various sports they played. He taught Sal how to play golf and the two would play a round or two at the local course. If he wasn't playing golf with his son, he loved to play golf with his dad. As a child he loved camping and snow skiing with his family.