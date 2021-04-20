Roy Kenneth “Lil Roy“ Gastelum Jr.

Gastelum, Roy Kenneth Jr. “Lil Roy“
1971 - 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Roy Kenneth Gastelum Jr. “Lil Roy”. Roy passed away on April 5, 2021 in Vacaville, California. He was born December 23, 1971 in Napa, CA at Queen of the Valley Hospital.
Roy attended local schools and graduated from Napa High in 1990. He worked at local wineries and recently at Laird Family Estate.
Roy loved to barbecue and cook for family and friends. An avid Oakland A's, Raiders, Warriors and Stanford Cardinal football fan. Many good times were had with Lil Roy at Raiders and Oakland A's games tailgating and barbecuing.
Whenever there was music, you could find Roy on the dance floor he loved to dance. He especially loved listening to and dancing to family Band 707 and was proud of his tios and cousins playing their instruments and singing.
He was a loving and caring father to Cassandra and Sal. When the children were young, Roy would volunteer to coach the various sports they played. He taught Sal how to play golf and the two would play a round or two at the local course. If he wasn't playing golf with his son, he loved to play golf with his dad. As a child he loved camping and snow skiing with his family.
Roy will be remembered for his kind and loving heart, always putting others before himself, his beautiful smile, his good nature, love of music, and especially the love for his children, his parents and family from CA, OR, UT, and AZ.
He is survived by his children, Cassandra and Sal (Nachito); parents Roy Sr. and Joye Gastelum, brothers Jon and Anthony; nieces, nephews, tios, tias; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Ygnacio and Elidia Gastelum.
The family would like to thank everyone for the kind words of sympathy and donations to the GoFundMe.
“Roy will forever be loved and missed for his thoughtfulness and loving heart”
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.
Memorial Service information is not available at this time