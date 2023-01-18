SAINT HELENA—Rudolf Frey (Rudy) passed away peacefully at age 86, on January 3, 2023, at his home in Saint Helena.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Therese, of 60 years; his sister, Erika Huggenberger; his daughters: Susie Zderic (husband Brian, sons: Maxwell and Ryan) and Sandra Beltran (husband Ben, son Philip and daughter Fiona).

He was born in Aarau, Switzerland in 1936. He attended the public schools and chose confiseur/patissier for his profession and after three years of apprenticeship in the French part of Switzerland, he did his mandatory military service. He then worked five years for P&O, the British shipping company, as a pastry chef. During these years he traveled around the world several times.

In October 1962, he married his high school sweetheart and together in January of 1963, they emigrated to the US. They lived in Aspen, CO, and then South Lake Tahoe, where he worked as a pastry chef at Harvey’s Hotel and Casino for eight years. In 1971, they moved to Saint Helena with two young daughters and owned and operated the Sugar House Bakery for the next 26 years.

He was a very hardworking man but always found time for his family and the garden. In his early retirement he sailed with his nephew from the Philippines to San Francisco. This trip took six months. Later he started to make wine with a group of friends, winning prizes for both their wine and his artistic labels at the Napa County Fair.

His last months were spent at home in the care of Hospice and Micaela and Maria Parra. The family is grateful to all for the care he was given.

A celebration of life will be held at the Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring Street, Saint Helena, on January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Collabria Hospice (414 South Jefferson St. Napa, CA, 94559) or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel, Saint Helena.