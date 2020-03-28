Russel Halvor Wyer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1987, he was selected to participate in the President’s Executive Exchange program which included working in the private sector for one year. This program included a trip to five European countries and Russia to meet with government officials and discuss their major management issues. The program concluded with a handshake and photo with President Ronald Regan.

He returned to EPA and worked on industrial waste management. During this period he was divorced from his first wife and later married a high school classmate, Roxetta Bostrom. He later left EPA and joined Bechtel Corp in San Francisco. He was the Project Manager on a State water control project in the East Bay area. Upon Bechtel winning a cleanup contract at the Hanford site, Russ and Roxetta moved to Richland, WA in1994. They both enjoyed the Tri-Cities and decided to stay after his retirement. He had many hobbies including fishing, target shooting, woodworking and 3D printing. He joined the Richland Rod & Gun Club and served on their Board of Directors for many years and developed two Club websites, Facebook and a data management program.

Dad was always very close to his two daughters, son, niece and his six grandchildren. He maintained a family history and prepared a Holiday Letter of the entire family’s activities each year for over 50 years.