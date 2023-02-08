NAPA - Russell Alan Daugherty passed away on December 30, 2022.
Born to Gilbert Roy and Isabel (Baptista) Daugherty on February 8, 1935 in San Francisco. He was raised in Napa and graduated from Napa High School and attended Napa College. He retired as a Psych Tech from Napa State Hospital. He was a member of St. Anthony, SCDES, PFSA and was a past Grand President of Brotherhood of St. Anthony 2004-2005.
Predeceased by his parents and a brother, Richard.
Funeral mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Napa on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.