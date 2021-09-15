Russell L Johnson

1947 - 2021

Russell Johnson was born in the old Vallejo General Hospital in 1947. The family moved from Vallejo to Napa when he was three years old. He was brought up in Napa and went to school there. The Boy Scouts and St. Mary's Episcopal church were a big part of his upbringing.

In the Boy Scouts, he achieved the rank of Life Scout. The merit badges he earned include Morse code, civic duty, and gardening. Gardening would be a hobby that he enjoyed throughout his life. In 9th grade, he was on the track team. Around that time, he was also a member of the St Mary's Episcopal church teen group. He was an avid reader.

He graduated from Napa High School in 1966.

He graduated from Napa College in 1968.

He graduated from Sacramento State College in 1970.

He served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972. He attained the rank of Technical Sergeant.

He returned back home to a tough economy. He got on as a helper at Mare Island and soon entered the apprenticeship program to become an Electrician. He completed his apprenticeship program in 4 years; and worked as an electrician thereafter.